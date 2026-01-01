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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Dionne Quintuplets Dolls, ca. 1940

Season 30 Episode 20 | 3m 01s

In Vintage First Finds, Hour 5, Dana Hawkes appraises Dionne quintuplets solls, ca. 1940.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
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