Episodes
All
ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Anna Madeley challenges Samuel West to a pub quiz with All Creatures Great and Small trivia.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how Earth’s largest digital camera will transform our view of the cosmos.
A lost 1983 documentary captures Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the dawn of the MTV era.
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
Trapped in a snowstorm, a herd of red deer faces a deadly threat as a pack of wolves closes in.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.