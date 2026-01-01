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Antiques Roadshow

Preview: Vintage First Finds, Hour 6

Season 30 Episode 21 | 30s

Take a trip back to the 90s for ROADSHOW first season of finds, including a Duncan Phyfe sewing table, ca. 1805, a 1924 Jane Peterson painting, and Tiffany vases, ca. 1895! Do the values of yesterday’s treasures hold up in today’s market?

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
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Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
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