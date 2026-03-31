© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026

Season 65 Episode 14 | 26m 46s

Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026

Aired: 04/10/26
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:19
Great Performances
Icelandic Percussion Instruments in "Helka" by Jón Leifs
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
Watch 4:57
Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:28
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 4:20
Great Performances
The First Recording of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer"
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Clip: S53 E13 | 4:20
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E13 | 3:09
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 65
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Episode: S65 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Episode: S65 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. West Springfield High March 21, 2026
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. West Springfield High March 21, 2026
Episode: S65 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026
Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026
Episode: S65 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Episode: S65 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Episode: S65 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Monson High Vs. Hampshire Regional Februray 21, 2026
Monson High Vs. Hampshire Regional Februray 21, 2026
Episode: S65 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Episode: S65 E4 | 26:46