Longmeadow High Vs. Pope Francis Jan 20

Extra
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir, ca. 1910
Appraisal: 1948 Leaf Baseball Cards
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 63
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 62
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 61
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 60
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 59
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 58
-
Season 57
-
season 56
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 55
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 54
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 53
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 52
West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13
Deerfield Academy vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Academy at Charlemont (June 10 7pm)
Academy at Charlemont Vs. PVCA (June 3 7pm)
Chicopee High Vs. Amherst Regional (May 27 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional (May 20th 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Hall High (May 13 7pm)
Chicopee High Vs. Windsor High (May 6 7pm)