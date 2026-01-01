After election, leaders await Trump's next move in Iran

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
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