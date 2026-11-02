November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Romeo and Juliet meet at Juliet's balcony at this production from the Public Theater.
Juliet waits impatiently for the Nurse to return with news of Romeo.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
When a baby chimpanzee is found in captivity, researchers race to reunite her with her family.
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