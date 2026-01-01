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PBS News Hour

Russia frees American prisoner as Witkoff meets with Putin

Season 2026 Episode 215 | 3m 05s

Russia freed an American imprisoned for the last four years. Stephen Hubbard was captured in Eastern Ukraine and convicted of fighting against Russia. The 74-year-old retired teacher was reportedly freed without a swap. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff greeted Hubbard in St. Petersburg. He also met with the Russian president and praised Putin in unusually glowing terms. Nick Schifrin reports.

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