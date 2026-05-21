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PBS News Hour

GOP senators break with Trump over 'anti-weaponization fund'

Season 2026 Episode 105 | 4m 58s

Hours before they were scheduled to vote, Senate Republicans instead refused to advance a key bill for President Trump because of concerns over the administration's "anti-weaponization fund." The acting attorney general made an unplanned trip to the Capitol to personally argue the case for the fund. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins was there as this happened and reports.

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