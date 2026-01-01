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PBS News Hour

Sen. Coons on tariffs, Iran, why Trump should fire Hegseth

Season 2026 Episode 230 | 8m 36s

As Democrats prepare to take control of Congress, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons is poised to become chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, succeeding retiring Democrat Jeanne Shaheen. A staunch supporter of Ukraine and a critic of President Trump’s war with Iran, Coons would take the helm at a consequential moment for American foreign policy. Coons joined Geoff Bennett to discuss more.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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