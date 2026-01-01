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PBS News Hour

Where the fight for Congress stands on campaign's final day

Season 2026 Episode 223 | 7m 30s

Candidates spent the day making their final pitches to voters following a weekend of last-minute rallies and a high-profile Democratic defection in Michigan. President Trump delivered his closing message in Washington at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after days of campaigning in mostly red states. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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