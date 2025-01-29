January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extra
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
This is the first time pack-ice killer whale vocalizations have been recorded.
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
