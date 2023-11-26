© 2023 New England Public Media

PBS NewsHour

November 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 341 | 24m 08s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, families reunite as more Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are released on day three of the temporary cease-fire in Gaza. A study finds that the key to lifelong health and happiness is good relationships. A young author reflects on changing the world through teaching girls science. Plus, the story of the first Native American woman to become an engineer.

Aired: 11/25/23 | Expires: 12/26/23
Watch 5:32
PBS NewsHour
Study finds strong relationships protect long-term health
Researchers find strong relationships protect long-term health and happiness
Clip: S2023 E341 | 5:32
Watch 2:42
PBS NewsHour
17 more hostages released on 3rd day of Israel-Hamas truce
Relief, joy as more hostages are released on 3rd day of Israel-Hamas truce
Clip: S2023 E341 | 2:42
Watch 6:42
PBS NewsHour
Linda Pistun on girls in science, setting her sights on Mars
Linda Pistun on girls in science and setting her sights on Mars
Clip: S2023 E341 | 6:42
Watch 4:04
PBS NewsHour
The cutting-edge work of Native engineer Mary Golda Ross
The cutting-edge work of Native American aerospace engineer Mary Golda Ross
Clip: S2023 E341 | 4:04
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
November 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E340 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E339 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E338 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E337 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E336 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E335 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
November 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E334 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
November 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E333 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E332 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
November 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E331 | 56:45