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Sanditon

Sanditon Season 3 Preview

Season 3 | 31s

"A young woman has a right to choose her own destiny." Don't miss a second of the final season, premiering Sunday, March 19 at 9/8c.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 1:39
American Masters
Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Preview: S40 E7 | 1:39
Watch 1:41
American Masters
Designing a museum that embraces the public
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
Clip: S40 E7 | 1:41
Watch 0:57
American Masters
Preserving a building's memories through design
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
Clip: S40 E7 | 0:57
Watch 1:45
American Masters
Merging art and performance with architecture
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
Clip: S40 E7 | 1:45
Watch 2:15
American Masters
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio's first major building project
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Clip: S40 E7 | 2:15
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Storming: Seasons of Care | Trailer
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Preview: S28 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Romeo & Juliet" Preview
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Preview: S54 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and Charlotte has to confront all that she’s lost.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task. Arthur makes a new friend.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:05
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Sanditon
Episode 1
Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon—fiancé in tow—for the society event of the year.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Tension mounts for Charlotte when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at a garden party.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Charlotte and Colbourne reach an understanding. She and Colonel Lennox enjoy an encounter.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05