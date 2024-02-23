Racist bullying, controversial SJC nomination and community activism

This week on The Rundown, guest host Jill Kaufman and a panel of journalists talk about allegations of racist bullying at Southwick Regional School, where a student’s mom describes an incident as "online slave bidding."

Also, the Massachusetts Governor's Council held confirmation hearings this week for Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian, who was nominated to the state's highest court by Gov. Maura Healey. This is raising ethical questions, as the two were once a romantic couple.

Our panel includes MassLive reporterJohn Micek, NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, and freelance journalist G. Michael Dobbs.

Plus, Carrie Saldo speaks with Mpress Nembhard about her work and volunteer roles in Franklin County. Nembhard is chair of the Greenfield Human Rights Commission, analyst and community outreach officer for Greenfield Savings Bank Community Reinvestment Act, president-elect of the Franklin County Rotary Club, and Greenfield’s Juneteenth facilitator.