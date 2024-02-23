© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Racist bullying, controversial SJC nomination and community activism

By Carrie Saldo,
Jill Kaufman
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Reporters G. Michael Dobbs, Nirvani Williams, and Jill Kaufman are in the studio.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
Reporters G. Michael Dobbs, Nirvani Williams, and Jill Kaufman are in the studio.

This week on The Rundown, guest host Jill Kaufman and a panel of journalists talk about allegations of racist bullying at Southwick Regional School, where a student’s mom describes an incident as "online slave bidding."

Also, the Massachusetts Governor's Council held confirmation hearings this week for Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian, who was nominated to the state's highest court by Gov. Maura Healey. This is raising ethical questions, as the two were once a romantic couple.

Our panel includes MassLive reporterJohn Micek, NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, and freelance journalist G. Michael Dobbs.

Plus, Carrie Saldo speaks with Mpress Nembhard about her work and volunteer roles in Franklin County. Nembhard is chair of the Greenfield Human Rights Commission, analyst and community outreach officer for Greenfield Savings Bank Community Reinvestment Act, president-elect of the Franklin County Rotary Club, and Greenfield’s Juneteenth facilitator.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo GOVERNMENT & POLITICSCOMMUNITY ACTIONRACE
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman