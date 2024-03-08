© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Super Tuesday, MASS MoCA strike and a $20M anti-homelessness campaign

By Carrie Saldo
Published March 8, 2024 at 12:24 PM EST
A sample voting ballot for the 2024 Massachusetts Democratic Primary.
Carrie Saldo is with panelists Paul Tuthill, retired bureau chief for Northeast Public Radio, and Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChappelle.
Unionized workers at MASS MoCA, in North Adams, Mass., went on strike Wednesday, seeking a higher hourly minimum wage.
In the wake of Super Tuesday, we’ll take a look at what’s on the mind of voters in the 413. Host Carrie Saldo and this week’s panelists discuss the various voter perspectives, the “No Preference Campaign,” and what the turnouts could mean for the next presidential election.

Union members at a major arts and culture destination in North Adams, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, are on an “indefinite strike” as they seek higher wages. We dive into the details of the union’s demands and the response from MASS MoCA.

And, Gov. Maura Healey recently announced a $20 million campaign to end veteran homelessness. Find out the context behind this targeted investment and where the money might be allocated.

This week’s panel includes Paul Tuthill, recently retired Pioneer Valley bureau chief for Northeast Public Radio, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, and NEPM reporter Nancy Cohen.

Plus, we’ll hear highlights of the week from the NEPM newsroom and media partners about the anniversary of a local historical tragedy, a new geothermal clean energy project, and commentary on seeing representation in a film nominated in multiple categories at the 2024 Academy Awards.

