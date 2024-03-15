© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Gunfire at Springfield school, Mass. marijuana pardons and a Berkshire House race

By Carrie Saldo
Published March 15, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Gunfire at Springfield High School of Science and Technology is sparking school safety concerns.
1 of 3  — NEPM The Rundown 3-15-24-school photo wide.jpg
Gunfire at Springfield High School of Science and Technology is sparking school safety concerns.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
The Rundown host Carrie Saldo is with panelists Lucas Ruud and Karen Brown.
2 of 3  — NEPM The Rundown 3-15-24-8160 The Rundown Studio Group.jpg
The Rundown host Carrie Saldo is with panelists Lucas Ruud and Karen Brown.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Photo of the recreational cannabis dispensary, Silver Therapeutics.
3 of 3  — NEPM The Rundown 3-15-24 Marijuana Store-.jpg
Photo of the recreational cannabis dispensary, Silver Therapeutics.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM

Earlier this week, a gun was fired at Springfield Sci-Tech High School. As the investigation continues, The Rundown's panel discusses what we know about the incident and what it means for school safety in its wake.

Gov. Maura Healey visited western Massachusetts this week to promote an economic development bill. She has also announced an executive action to pardon people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession. What will be the impact here in the 413?

Plus, state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli is departing from the House after 22 years. The race for the 3rd Berkshire District is heating up as four candidates vie for the seat.

This week’s panel includes Berkshire Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto, Massachusetts Daily Collegian Editor-in-Chief Lucas Ruud, and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.

We’ll also hear some reporting highlights from the NEPM newsroom and the NENC with stories about the comeback of the bald eagle in New England; how a western Massachusetts museum says it repatriated Native American remains from the region, but a federal database says otherwise; and as spring nears, commentary about climate change and the growing season.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo EDUCATIONGUNSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSENVIRONMENT
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo