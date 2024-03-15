Gunfire at Springfield school, Mass. marijuana pardons and a Berkshire House race

Earlier this week, a gun was fired at Springfield Sci-Tech High School. As the investigation continues, The Rundown's panel discusses what we know about the incident and what it means for school safety in its wake.

Gov. Maura Healey visited western Massachusetts this week to promote an economic development bill. She has also announced an executive action to pardon people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession. What will be the impact here in the 413?

Plus, state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli is departing from the House after 22 years. The race for the 3rd Berkshire District is heating up as four candidates vie for the seat.

This week’s panel includes Berkshire Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto, Massachusetts Daily Collegian Editor-in-Chief Lucas Ruud, and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.

We’ll also hear some reporting highlights from the NEPM newsroom and the NENC with stories about the comeback of the bald eagle in New England; how a western Massachusetts museum says it repatriated Native American remains from the region, but a federal database says otherwise; and as spring nears, commentary about climate change and the growing season.

