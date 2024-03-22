© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Racist bullying aftermath, clean energy, Berkshire dam repair

By Carrie Saldo
Published March 22, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, is with show panelists Elizabeth Roman, NEPM managing editor, and freelance journalist Sarah Robertson.
1 of 3  — NEPM 20230322 The Rundown-8198.jpg
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, is with show panelists Elizabeth Roman, NEPM managing editor, and freelance journalist Sarah Robertson.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Solar eclipse glasses allow people look at the sun.
2 of 3  — NEPM 20230322 The Rundown-8217.jpg
Solar eclipse glasses allow people look at the sun.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Photo of a solar farm.
3 of 3  — NEPM 20230322 The Rundown-8187.jpg
Photo of a solar farm.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM

This week’s panel discusses alleged racist incidents at Southwick Regional School and Pittsfield High School as these western Massachusetts communities grapple with the consequences of student bullying and harassment.

A state commission is exploring how the commonwealth can best develop clean energy infrastructure for the future. What part does western Massachusetts have to play in this?

Plus, what happens if a fast track fix for a decrepit dam in the Berkshires isn’t fast enough?

This week’s panel includes Greg Sukiennek, reporter for The Berkshire Eagle; Sarah Robertson, freelance journalist with the Montague Reporter; and NEPM Managing Editor Elizabeth Román.

Plus, we’ll hear some reporting highlights of the week from the NEPM newsroom and the NENC with stories about the celebration of Ramadan and a reflection of a solar eclipse in New England in 1932.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo JOURNALISMENVIRONMENTENERGYNEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVERACE
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo