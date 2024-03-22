Racist bullying aftermath, clean energy, Berkshire dam repair

This week’s panel discusses alleged racist incidents at Southwick Regional School and Pittsfield High School as these western Massachusetts communities grapple with the consequences of student bullying and harassment.

A state commission is exploring how the commonwealth can best develop clean energy infrastructure for the future. What part does western Massachusetts have to play in this?

Plus, what happens if a fast track fix for a decrepit dam in the Berkshires isn’t fast enough?

This week’s panel includes Greg Sukiennek, reporter for The Berkshire Eagle; Sarah Robertson, freelance journalist with the Montague Reporter; and NEPM Managing Editor Elizabeth Román.

Plus, we’ll hear some reporting highlights of the week from the NEPM newsroom and the NENC with stories about the celebration of Ramadan and a reflection of a solar eclipse in New England in 1932.