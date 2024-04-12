© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Amherst schools lawsuit, psychedelic futures, and new Springfield police superintendent

By Carrie Saldo
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, is with panelists Nirvani Williams of NEPM, Dave Eisenstadter of MassLive, and Robert Rizzuto of the Hampden Sheriff's Office.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police commissioner in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Here he salutes accompanied by his wife and sons.
Kari Njiiri / NEPM
A Golden Teacher mushroom is displayed at Epic Healing Eugene, Oregon's first licensed psilocybin service center, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon.
Jenny Kane / AP

Today on The Rundown, panelists discuss alleged civil rights violations at Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools, which have garnered attention from conservative and progressive media. We dig into the defamation and discrimination lawsuit that sparked this hotbed issue.

Magic mushrooms might be on the ballotwhen you cast your vote this November. What are the policy details and the potential impacts of legalizing psychedelics?

History was made this week as the fourth-largest city in New England swore in its first Black police superintendent, Lawrence Akers. As the Springfield Police Department continues to confront institutional blunders, we discuss the challenges ahead for Akers.

This week’s panel includes Dave Esenstadter, MassLive managing producer; Robert Rizzuto, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department public information officer; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.

Plus, we’ll hear reporting highlights of the week from the NEPM newsroom, including a story about a new poll of Massachusetts residents that has President Joe Biden with a comfortable lead in the 2024 election, and more.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
