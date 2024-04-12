Amherst schools lawsuit, psychedelic futures, and new Springfield police superintendent

Today on The Rundown, panelists discuss alleged civil rights violations at Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools, which have garnered attention from conservative and progressive media. We dig into the defamation and discrimination lawsuit that sparked this hotbed issue.

Magic mushrooms might be on the ballotwhen you cast your vote this November. What are the policy details and the potential impacts of legalizing psychedelics?

History was made this week as the fourth-largest city in New England swore in its first Black police superintendent, Lawrence Akers. As the Springfield Police Department continues to confront institutional blunders, we discuss the challenges ahead for Akers.

This week’s panel includes Dave Esenstadter, MassLive managing producer; Robert Rizzuto, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department public information officer; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.

Plus, we’ll hear reporting highlights of the week from the NEPM newsroom, including a story about a new poll of Massachusetts residents that has President Joe Biden with a comfortable lead in the 2024 election, and more.