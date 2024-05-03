Campus protests, UMass racial discrimination, school superintendent search

Today on the Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss pro-Palestine campus demonstrations at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Consistent with a nationwide student movement, protesters demand UMass to cut financial ties with Israel.

These demonstrations come as the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights investigates alleged discrimination against Palestinian and Arab students at UMass. These cases join more than 130 open investigations of ancestral-based discrimination at schools across the country.

Plus, we weigh in on two local school districts on the search for new superintendents. The Springfield School Committee has been experiencing division as the national search to fill the role continues. Meanwhile, after months of controversy surrounding allegations of LGBTQ and racial discrimination, Amherst Regional School District selects Dr. E. Xiomara Herman to fill the position.

Panelists include Eric Lesser, former state senator; Larry Parnass, executive editor for the Republican; and Elizabeth Román, managing editor at NEPM.