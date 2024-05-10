© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

UMass arrests, racist bullying, hospital safety reports

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:31 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Rundown host Carrie Saldo is with Aprell May Munford, reporter at The Republican; Luke Ruud, editor-in-chief of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
1 of 3  — png.png
The Rundown host Carrie Saldo is with Aprell May Munford, reporter at The Republican; Luke Ruud, editor-in-chief of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Protesters on the lawn of the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus on May 7, 2024.
2 of 3  — Protesters 2.jpg
Protesters on the lawn of the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus on May 7, 2024.
Dusty Christensen / NEPM
Southwick Regional School educates students from the towns of Southwick, Tolland, and Granville.
3 of 3  — srs.png
Southwick Regional School educates students from the towns of Southwick, Tolland, and Granville.
Don Treeger / The Republican

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss two different administrative responses to Palestinian solidarity demonstrations at UMass Amherst and Williams College. We dig into the aftermath of a police crackdown that led to reports of brutality and more than 130 arrests of community members, UMass students and faculty members.

And, we return to the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional school district where instances of racist bullying have made a lasting impact. What have the district leaders done to address a racially hostile school environment? According to a new federal civil rights complaint, not enough.

Plus, Leapfrog Group report cards for western Massachusetts hospitals are mixed. Which hospitals improved and which didn’t? We get into what factors can lead to declining safety ratings.

This week’s panel includes Aprell May Munford, reporter at The Republican; Luke Ruud, editor-in-chief of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONHOSPITALSRACE
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo