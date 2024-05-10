UMass arrests, racist bullying, hospital safety reports

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss two different administrative responses to Palestinian solidarity demonstrations at UMass Amherst and Williams College. We dig into the aftermath of a police crackdown that led to reports of brutality and more than 130 arrests of community members, UMass students and faculty members.

And, we return to the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional school district where instances of racist bullying have made a lasting impact. What have the district leaders done to address a racially hostile school environment? According to a new federal civil rights complaint, not enough.

Plus, Leapfrog Group report cards for western Massachusetts hospitals are mixed. Which hospitals improved and which didn’t? We get into what factors can lead to declining safety ratings.

This week’s panel includes Aprell May Munford, reporter at The Republican; Luke Ruud, editor-in-chief of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.