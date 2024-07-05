Regional broadband internet, flood mitigation, accessible outdoor spaces

Today on the Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss the need for flood mitigation in the region. What can legislators do to address this problem?

And, despite expectations of regional broadband internet service by 2011, parts of western Massachusetts still lack reliable internet. Will Gov. Maura Healey’s new funding package combat this issue?

Plus, disabled nature enthusiasts say being active outside 'changes everything,' but what is involved in making outdoor spaces more accessible to more people? We dig in and find out.

This week’s panel includes Alexa Lewis, reporter with the Daily Hampshire Gazette; Evan Garber, senior consultant at A.L. Cignoli Company, Inc.; and NEPM reporter Nancy Eve Cohen.