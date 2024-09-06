© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Massachusetts primary election results, back-to-school campus tensions

By Carrie Saldo
Published September 6, 2024 at 10:49 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Panelists G. Mike Dobbs, left, Nirvani Williams, and Paul Tuthill, with Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, at NEPM Studios in Springfield on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
Panelists G. Mike Dobbs, left, Nirvani Williams, and Paul Tuthill, with Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, at NEPM Studios in Springfield on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo is back from summer vacation, and ready to dig into the headlines of the week.

Turnout was low for Monday’s state primary elections. What impact did that have on some of the local races throughout western Mass.? And looking statewide: The race for Massachusetts U.S. Senate is now decided. Republican John Deaton will be challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Plus, after arrests and a tense end to last semester, UMass Amherst students return with conflicted feelings.

This week’s panel includes, NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, reporter and columnist G. Mike Dobbs, and retired WAMC Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo ELECTIONSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo