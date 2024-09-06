Massachusetts primary election results, back-to-school campus tensions
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo is back from summer vacation, and ready to dig into the headlines of the week.
Turnout was low for Monday’s state primary elections. What impact did that have on some of the local races throughout western Mass.? And looking statewide: The race for Massachusetts U.S. Senate is now decided. Republican John Deaton will be challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Plus, after arrests and a tense end to last semester, UMass Amherst students return with conflicted feelings.
This week’s panel includes, NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, reporter and columnist G. Mike Dobbs, and retired WAMC Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.