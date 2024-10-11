Environmental management concerns, tent encampment removal

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss protests against proposed logging plans as forest management concerns arise for Notch Reservoir , Mount Washington and October Mountain in the Berkshires.

In Franklin County, pushback on proposed plans to use the Connecticut River for hydropower for another 50 years following a state-hosted informational event on hydropower relicensing left residents with questions.

And, we touch on protests in Hampshire County after a tent encampment of unhoused people was threatened with removal by the city of Northampton. We catch the latest on the developing story, break down the statewide problem and question what limited options are available for the unhoused community.

Plus, scoops and predictions for the coming week…