PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Environmental management concerns, tent encampment removal

By Carrie Saldo
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT
This week’s panel includes Elizabeth Román, managing editor for NEPM; Sten Spinella, reporter with The Berkshire Eagle [not pictured]; and independent journalist Sarah Robertson.
This week's panel includes Elizabeth Román, managing editor for NEPM; Sten Spinella, reporter with The Berkshire Eagle [not pictured]; and independent journalist Sarah Robertson.
A group of adults who do not have permanent housing established a community of tents on conservation land in Northampton, Mass. The city issued a no trespass order Monday October 7th, but say they didn't enforce it because of safety concerns. Sixty to 100 activists were in place protesting the city's order, according to Alan Wolf, the mayor's chief of staff. At least seven tents remain in wooded areas a short distance from each other.
A group of adults who do not have permanent housing established a community of tents on conservation land in Northampton, Mass. The city issued a no trespass order Monday October 7th, but say they didn't enforce it because of safety concerns. Sixty to 100 activists were in place protesting the city's order, according to Alan Wolf, the mayor's chief of staff. At least seven tents remain in wooded areas a short distance from each other.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss protests against proposed logging plans as forest management concerns arise for Notch Reservoir, Mount Washington and  October Mountain in the Berkshires.

In Franklin County, pushback on proposed plans to use the Connecticut River for hydropower for another 50 years following a state-hosted informational event on hydropower relicensing left residents with questions.

And, we touch on protests in Hampshire County after a tent encampment of unhoused people was threatened with removal by the city of Northampton. We catch the latest on the developing story, break down the statewide problem and question what limited options are available for the unhoused community.

Plus, scoops and predictions for the coming week…

This week’s panel includes Elizabeth Román, managing editor for NEPM; Sten Spinella, reporter with The Berkshire Eagle; and independent journalist Sarah Robertson.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
