News from the 413 retrospective, part 2

Today on The Rundown, NEPM’s Adam Frenier is in for Carrie Saldo for part-two of News from the 413 Retrospective, where panelists review some of the biggest news stories of 2024 and discuss how those stories might develop into 2025.

The cleanup of PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, a highly toxic manmade chemical, is ongoing in the Berkshires. How have these efforts progressed, and is it enough?

After a federal rule change requiring Native American tribal consent before displaying culturally significant items, panelists discuss how institutions in western Massachusetts have altered displays and begun repatriation of Native remains and artifacts.

And, from wet weather to drought to wildfires , severe weather has had sizable impacts in western Massachusetts. As we look at the greatest greenhouse gas emitters in the area, we dig into local efforts to combat the ongoing effects of climate change.