News from the 413 retrospective, part 2

By Adam Frenier
Published December 20, 2024 at 11:24 AM EST
This week's panel for The Rundown includes NEPM reporter Nancy Eve Cohen; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for the Berkshire Eagle; and Dusty Christensen [not pictured], frequent NEPM contributor and investigative editor at The Shoestring.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
A sign in Lee, Massachusetts, warns people not to eat fish, turtles, ducks and frogs from the Housatonic River because they are contaminated with PCBs.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Fire crews battle a wildfire on East Mountain in Great Barrington on Wednesday.
Great Barrington Fire Department / Facebook
The Hockanum Road entrance to the Northampton Meadows on the morning of July 12, 2023.
Ben James / NEPM
The Barre, Massachusetts, Museum Association repatriated a warrior's bonnet to the Oglala Sioux Tribe on November 11, 2024. It is made of porcupine quills, eagle talons, and porcupine, deer and horse hair.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

Today on The Rundown, NEPM’s Adam Frenier is in for Carrie Saldo for part-two of News from the 413 Retrospective, where panelists review some of the biggest news stories of 2024 and discuss how those stories might develop into 2025.

The cleanup of PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, a highly toxic manmade chemical, is ongoing in the Berkshires. How have these efforts progressed, and is it enough?

After a federal rule change requiring Native American tribal consent before displaying culturally significant items, panelists discuss how institutions in western Massachusetts have altered displays and begun repatriation of Native remains and artifacts.

And, from wet weather to drought to wildfires, severe weather has had sizable impacts in western Massachusetts. As we look at the greatest greenhouse gas emitters in the area, we dig into local efforts to combat the ongoing effects of climate change.

All that and more with this week's panelists, NEPM reporter Nancy Eve Cohen; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for the Berkshire Eagle; and Dusty Christensen, frequent NEPM contributor and investigative editor at The Shoestring.

Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
