Catholic dioceses abuse, Baystate Health cutbacks, west-east rail
This week’s panel includes Nancy Eve Cohen, senior reporter for NEPM; Eric Lesser, former state senator for the 1st Hampshire and Hampden District; and Greenfield Recorder’s Chris Larabee.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The office of the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Springfield, Massachusetts, in a file photo.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR
Train outside of restaurant Steaming Tender in Palmer, Massachusetts.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
Elizabeth Román / NEPM
A Massachusetts attorney general report into alleged child sexual abuse at some Catholic dioceses has been kept private for years. New reporting delves into what survivors do know and what they’re eager to find out.
And Baystate Health eliminates 98 corporate jobs as budget cutbacks continue, but how might that move impact healthcare in the region?
Plus, as part of the future west-east commuter rail, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has named a stop in Palmer, and we discuss public reactions to this selection.
