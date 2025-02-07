© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Catholic dioceses abuse, Baystate Health cutbacks, west-east rail

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 7, 2025 at 10:43 AM EST
This week’s panel includes Nancy Eve Cohen, senior reporter for NEPM; Eric Lesser, former state senator for the 1st Hampshire and Hampden District; and Greenfield Recorder’s Chris Larabee.
This week’s panel includes Nancy Eve Cohen, senior reporter for NEPM; Eric Lesser, former state senator for the 1st Hampshire and Hampden District; and Greenfield Recorder’s Chris Larabee.
The office of the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Springfield, Massachusetts, in a file photo.
The office of the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Springfield, Massachusetts, in a file photo.
Train outside of restaurant Steaming Tender in Palmer, Massachusetts.
Train outside of restaurant Steaming Tender in Palmer, Massachusetts.
Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
A Massachusetts attorney general report into alleged child sexual abuse at some Catholic dioceses has been kept private for years. New reporting delves into what survivors do know and what they’re eager to find out.

And Baystate Health eliminates 98 corporate jobs as budget cutbacks continue, but how might that move impact healthcare in the region?

Plus, as part of the future west-east commuter rail, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has named a stop in Palmer, and we discuss public reactions to this selection.

