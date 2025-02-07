Catholic dioceses abuse, Baystate Health cutbacks, west-east rail

A Massachusetts attorney general report into alleged child sexual abuse at some Catholic dioceses has been kept private for years. New reporting delves into what survivors do know and what they’re eager to find out.

And Baystate Health eliminates 98 corporate jobs as budget cutbacks continue, but how might that move impact healthcare in the region?

Plus, as part of the future west-east commuter rail, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has named a stop in Palmer, and we discuss public reactions to this selection.