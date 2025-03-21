Gov. Healey’s $8.4B funding package, public school budgets, cannabis regulations

This week, Gov. Maura Healey was in the 413 announcing $8.4 billion in new transportation and infrastructure funding. She says this package won’t raise taxes, but how’s that possible? What’s the money for? We’ll dig in and find out.

Despite uncertainty on federal funding, Healey says the commuter rail from western Massachusetts to Boston is on track for continued development.

And, we discuss how school districts in Springfield , Pittsfield , Northampton , Belchertown and more are working to make ends meet this budget season.

Plus, will we finally have regulations for cannabis cafes and other social consumption venues this year?