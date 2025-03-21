© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Gov. Healey’s $8.4B funding package, public school budgets, cannabis regulations

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT
In Belchertown, Massachusetts, families and educators rallied before a select board meeting on March 17, 2025.
In Belchertown, Massachusetts, families and educators rallied before a select board meeting, March 17, 2025.
This week's panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes G. Michael Dobbs, host of Government Matters on Focus Springfield; Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaking at a podium in Union Station about East-West rail plans. Behind him is Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and U.S. Representative Richard Neal.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
The 2016 ballot question that legalized adult marijuana use in Massachusetts envisioned a business model where marijuana could be used in licensed cafes and lounges. Almost seven years later, Cannabis state regulators are on a fact finding mission to develop policies based on how other states are building businesses.
Creative Commons

This week, Gov. Maura Healey was in the 413 announcing $8.4 billion in new transportation and infrastructure funding. She says this package won’t raise taxes, but how’s that possible? What’s the money for? We’ll dig in and find out.

Despite uncertainty on federal funding, Healey says the commuter rail from western Massachusetts to Boston is on track for continued development.

And, we discuss how school districts in Springfield, Pittsfield, Northampton, Belchertown and more are working to make ends meet this budget season.

Plus, will we finally have regulations for cannabis cafes and other social consumption venues this year?

This week’s panel includes G. Michael Dobbs, host of Government Matters on Focus Springfield; Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.

