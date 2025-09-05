COVID vaccine access, 'junk fees,' invasive bugs

Governor Maura Healey has announced policies to enable pharmacies to administer COVID vaccinations for Massachusetts residents aged 5 and over, with costs to be covered by insurance.

We discuss local labor movement protests this past weekend that join nationwide concerns regarding the erosion of worker protections, federal funding cuts, governmental overreach and other issues.

And, a new state ban on so-called “junk fees” aims to make purchases and transactions more transparent in Massachusetts.

Plus, we're talking bugs! As the invasive Asian long-horned beetle is on its way out, the spotted lanternfly is fluttering in, perhaps in a sky near you. We discuss the environmental impacts.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Eric Lesser, senior counsel at WilmerHale; former reporter Paul Tuthill; and Elizabeth Román, executive news editor for NEPM.