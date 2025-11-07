WMass election analysis
Today on The Rundown, we unpack some of Tuesday’s election results. In the contested mayoral races across the 413, voters favored incumbents. What might that continuity yield for western Mass. residents?
And, we take a closer look at the city council election results in Springfield and Holyoke. Most of the incumbents who sought a return to Springfield’s council won, but several races were nail biters. Is there a message those leaders should take away from the results?
Plus, municipal races in western Massachusetts are nonpartisan. But did party politics play a role in Holyoke?
We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; Matt Szafranski, editor of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus.