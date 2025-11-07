© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

WMass election analysis

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 7, 2025 at 10:20 AM EST
Today's panel for The Rundown includes Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; Matt Szafranski, editor of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus.
Today on The Rundown, we unpack some of Tuesday’s election results. In the contested mayoral races across the 413, voters favored incumbents. What might that continuity yield for western Mass. residents?

And, we take a closer look at the city council election results in Springfield and Holyoke. Most of the incumbents who sought a return to Springfield’s council won, but several races were nail biters. Is there a message those leaders should take away from the results?

Plus, municipal races in western Massachusetts are nonpartisan. But did party politics play a role in Holyoke?

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; Matt Szafranski, editor of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus.

