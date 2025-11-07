WMass election analysis

Today on The Rundown, we unpack some of Tuesday’s election results . In the contested mayoral races across the 413, voters favored incumbents. What might that continuity yield for western Mass. residents?

And, we take a closer look at the city council election results in Springfield and Holyoke . Most of the incumbents who sought a return to Springfield’s council won, but several races were nail biters. Is there a message those leaders should take away from the results?

Plus, municipal races in western Massachusetts are nonpartisan. But did party politics play a role in Holyoke?