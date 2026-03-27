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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Hampden County Sheriff cuts, climate grants legal battle, school funding complaints

By Carrie Saldo
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:16 AM EDT
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Elizabeth Román, executive editor of NEPM news; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Elizabeth Román, executive editor of NEPM news; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Why did the Hampden County Sheriff announce 50 job cuts and up to $4 million in budget cuts this week? And which cities and towns in the 413 will be impacted? We discuss.

And, Springfield’s joint effort to claw back climate grants cut by the Trump administration hits federal appeals court.

Plus, criticizing a system they alone hold the power to change, lawmakers from the 413 and beyond sound off complaints about how schools are funded, and how they say that in western Mass., school districts get shortchanged because of it.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Elizabeth Román, executive editor of NEPM news; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSBUDGETSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSTRUMP ADMINISTRATIONENVIRONMENTEDUCATIONLAW
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo