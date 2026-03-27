Hampden County Sheriff cuts, climate grants legal battle, school funding complaints
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Elizabeth Román, executive editor of NEPM news; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Why did the Hampden County Sheriff announce 50 job cuts and up to $4 million in budget cuts this week? And which cities and towns in the 413 will be impacted? We discuss.
And, Springfield’s joint effort to claw back climate grants cut by the Trump administration hits federal appeals court.
Plus, criticizing a system they alone hold the power to change, lawmakers from the 413 and beyond sound off complaints about how schools are funded, and how they say that in western Mass., school districts get shortchanged because of it.
We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Elizabeth Román, executive editor of NEPM news; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.