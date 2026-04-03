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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Iran War, co-op business models, gender affirming care, gambling harm prevention

By Carrie Saldo
Published April 3, 2026 at 10:50 AM EDT
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Elizabeth Román, NEPM’s executive news editor; G. Michael Dobbs of Focus Springfield; and Evan Garber, architect of political strategy, A. L. Cignoli & Associates.
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Elizabeth Román, NEPM’s executive news editor; G. Michael Dobbs of Focus Springfield; and Evan Garber, architect of political strategy, A. L. Cignoli & Associates.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
A transgender boy and his mother at their Berkshires home. They had to find alternative gender-affirming care when Baystate Health stopped providing youth treatment in February 2026.
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A transgender boy and his mother at their Berkshires home. They had to find alternative gender-affirming care when Baystate Health stopped providing youth treatment in February 2026.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Baystate Health, the largest hospital system in western Massachusetts, stopped providing gender-affirming care to minors in February 2026. It cited financial threats by the Trump administration.
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Baystate Health, the largest hospital system in western Massachusetts, stopped providing gender-affirming care to minors in February 2026. It cited financial threats by the Trump administration.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 24, 2024.
4 of 5  — Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 24, 2024.
Andrew Harnik / AP
The Coral Island Casino displays “safe gambling” messages alongside ads to gamble.
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The Coral Island Casino displays “safe gambling” messages alongside ads to gamble.
Karen Brown / NEPM

Our panel’s reaction to President Trump’s address to the nation about the War in Iran. That war was one of many reasons regional protestors raised their voices in the third ‘No Kings’ rally.

Then, an "opportunity to own?" State Senator Paul Mark has filed a new bill hoping to encourage business owners to transition to a co-operative model. Western Mass. is home to several worker-owned co-ops, will we see a similar push statewide?

And, with gender affirming care halted by the area’s largest healthcare organization, Baystate Health, how are families coping? And what are folks doing to seek care? We will discuss.

Plus, how the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is encouraging ‘responsible gaming.’

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Elizabeth Román, NEPM’s executive news editor; G. Michael Dobbs of Focus Springfield; and Evan Garber, architect of political strategy, A. L. Cignoli & Associates.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSNATIONAL & WORLD NEWSBUSINESS & ECONOMYGAMBLINGLGBTQIA+GENDER
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo