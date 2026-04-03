Iran War, co-op business models, gender affirming care, gambling harm prevention

Our panel’s reaction to President Trump’s address to the nation about the War in Iran. That war was one of many reasons regional protestors raised their voices in the third ‘No Kings’ rally.

Then, an "opportunity to own?" State Senator Paul Mark has filed a new bill hoping to encourage business owners to transition to a co-operative model. Western Mass. is home to several worker-owned co-ops, will we see a similar push statewide?

And, with gender affirming care halted by the area’s largest healthcare organization, Baystate Health, how are families coping? And what are folks doing to seek care? We will discuss.

Plus, how the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is encouraging ‘responsible gaming.’

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Elizabeth Román, NEPM’s executive news editor; G. Michael Dobbs of Focus Springfield; and Evan Garber, architect of political strategy, A. L. Cignoli & Associates.