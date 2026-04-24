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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Mass. Public Record Law

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 24, 2026 at 9:40 AM EDT
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes Greta Jochem, Springfield Republican newspaper investigations editor; Bridgette Davis, UMass Amherst assistant professor of public policy; and Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring.
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes Greta Jochem, Springfield Republican newspaper investigations editor; Bridgette Davis, UMass Amherst assistant professor of public policy; and Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

The Massachusetts Public Record Law – what is it and how is it supposed to work? And how are journalists using, or trying to use, it to dig into stories?

We answer those questions and look at a few examples right here in the 413 of where public records requests have helped generate news and support the public’s right to know.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Greta Jochem, Springfield Republican newspaper investigations editor; Bridgette Davis, UMass Amherst assistant professor of public policy; and Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSLAW
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith