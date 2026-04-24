Mass. Public Record Law

The Massachusetts Public Record Law – what is it and how is it supposed to work? And how are journalists using, or trying to use, it to dig into stories?

We answer those questions and look at a few examples right here in the 413 of where public records requests have helped generate news and support the public’s right to know.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Greta Jochem, Springfield Republican newspaper investigations editor; Bridgette Davis, UMass Amherst assistant professor of public policy; and Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring.