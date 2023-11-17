© 2023 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 13th: Mahaiwe and Mars care

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
Janis Martinson and Michael Beuth in the remodeled promenade of The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington
1 of 3  — Mahaiwe Promenade: Fab413
Janis Martinson and Michael Beuth in the remodeled promenade of The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
(from right) Kaliis Smith, Andrea Freeman of Public Health Institute of Western MA, Franchezka Bermudez of 413cares, Monte Belmonte, and Marissa Chiapperino of Holyoke Medical Center at the NEPM Studios
2 of 3  — Public Health Policy: Fab413
(from right) Kaliis Smith, Andrea Freeman of Public Health Institute of Western MA, Franchezka Bermudez of 413cares, Monte Belmonte, and Marissa Chiapperino of Holyoke Medical Center at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Details of the boxes inside the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
3 of 3  — Mahaiwe: Fab413
Details of the boxes inside the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

It’s Hunger Awareness Week here on NEPM. All week, we and the newsroom will be centering stories about how hunger affects our region.

Although we’ve talked with many folx along the way who are more boots on the ground in terms of fighting hunger and its affects in our area, we haven’t had a chance to speak with many folx who are working on the policy end of this work. So we sit down with Franchezka Bermudez, 413caresprogram coordinator, Andrea Freeman, Policy Director ofPublic Health Institute of Western MA and Marissa Chiapperino, Clinical Nutritionist Navigator at Holyoke Medical Center to examine a few of the sea changes we’re trying to enact across the Bay State and beyond.

We then head across the mountains to a cultural center nestled in the southern Berkshires. Opened in 1905, The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center has been through several incarnations before becoming a non-profit in 2003. We talk with executive director Janis Martinson and general manager Michael Beuth about keeping the venue beautiful and relevant, while also encouraging more diversity and equity.

And Mr. Universe, Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed, got to see Bob Dylan in Springfield this past weekend. We hear his thoughts on the septegenarian nobel laureate, as well as a continuation of our conversation about the moon, in which we see how Mars is kind of a cautionary tale.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
