Feb. 9, 2024: Maple Rowe appellations

It's the sweetest season here in New England: maple sugar season. We head over to the North Hadley Sugar Shack on opening day to highlight a local hero, owner Joe Boisvert. We talk with him and CISA Executive Director Philip Korman about his anticipations for the season, and the history and evolution of the sugaring business.

Today is Live Music Friday and we’re hosting singer-songwriter Sean Rowe, who is not just a musician, but also an amazing forager and naturalist. He tells us what’s good to eat in the woods and how his time outside influences his work. His latest album release is “The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights,” and we get to hear a preview of his set ahead of his gig at the Parlor Room tonight in Northampton.

Two French wines enter the Tina Turner memorial wine Thunderdome, and one appellation comes out. We head over to Table and Vine in West Springfield to hang out with ambassador Michael Quinlan as we dig into two bottles, a proper Bordeaux and a Terre Metissee grape fusion; we decide which wine appeals more to our taste buds.