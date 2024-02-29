© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 9, 2024: Maple Rowe appellations

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 29, 2024 at 11:47 AM EST
It's the sweetest season here in New England: maple sugar season. We head over to the North Hadley Sugar Shack on opening day to highlight a local hero, owner Joe Boisvert. We talk with him and CISA Executive Director Philip Korman about his anticipations for the season, and the history and evolution of the sugaring business.

Today is Live Music Friday and we’re hosting singer-songwriter Sean Rowe, who is not just a musician, but also an amazing forager and naturalist. He tells us what’s good to eat in the woods and how his time outside influences his work. His latest album release is “The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights,” and we get to hear a preview of his set ahead of his gig at the Parlor Room tonight in Northampton.

Two French wines enter the Tina Turner memorial wine Thunderdome, and one appellation comes out. We head over to Table and Vine in West Springfield to hang out with ambassador Michael Quinlan as we dig into two bottles, a proper Bordeaux and a Terre Metissee grape fusion; we decide which wine appeals more to our taste buds.

The Fabulous 413 WINE & SPIRITSMUSICFOODAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
