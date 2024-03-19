© 2024 New England Public Media

Mar. 18, 2024: Alien gardens of liberty

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 19, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT
We’ll head to Kitchen Garden Farm to talk with long-time employees and new owners Lilly Israel and Max Traunstein. They tell us how the transition process is going, what they’re learning as first-time business owners, and what's in store for Kitchen Garden Farm.

Historian Erika Slocumb gets into uncovering some of the area’s local Black history with a project that looks at the Holyoke community of Liberty Heights. We talk to her about how she started this work and what we can expect to hear in her upcoming podcast.

And, we’ll expand our knowledge of the heavens with Mr. Universe Salman Hameed, professor at Hampshire College, as he breaks down a recent paper published by the U.S. Defense Department on extraterrestrial life, or lack there of.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 Mr. UniverseAGRICULTURECOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith