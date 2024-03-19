Mar. 18, 2024: Alien gardens of liberty

We’ll head to Kitchen Garden Farm to talk with long-time employees and new owners Lilly Israel and Max Traunstein. They tell us how the transition process is going, what they’re learning as first-time business owners, and what's in store for Kitchen Garden Farm.

Historian Erika Slocumb gets into uncovering some of the area’s local Black history with a project that looks at the Holyoke community of Liberty Heights. We talk to her about how she started this work and what we can expect to hear in her upcoming podcast.

And, we’ll expand our knowledge of the heavens with Mr. Universe Salman Hameed, professor at Hampshire College, as he breaks down a recent paper published by the U.S. Defense Department on extraterrestrial life, or lack there of.