PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 29, 2024: Vaudevillian spectrums

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:56 PM EDT
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte are with James Shultis, co-director of Translate Gender, and Ayu Suryawan, NEPM digital producer and Translate Gender facilitator.
1 of 3  — PXL_20240329_195910645.jpg
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Two bottles and two glasses of wine located at Provisions in Longmeadow.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240327_151426472.jpg
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Band members of Bella's Bartok are in the NEPM studios.
3 of 3  — PXL_20240328_175453973.jpg
NEPM

Transgender Day of Visibility is this Sunday, Mar. 31, and if you’re wondering how you can better support the trans folx in your life, Translate Gender (TG) may have some helpful suggestions. The collective-based nonprofit organization provides support for children who are on the quest to self-determine their own gender identities, and they’re organizing a giant resource and art fair this Sunday at 33 Hawley in Northampton. Here to tell us more about Translate Gender and the 35 organizations and artists tabling this weekend is co-Director James Shultis and the Fab 413’s own digital producer and TG facilitator, Ayu Suryawan.

It’s Live Music Friday and we get a visit from the multi-gendred stage behemoth that is Bella’s Bartok ahead of their gig at the Drake in Amherst on Saturday.

Plus, we travel to Italy! By Italy we mean to say Longmeadow when we give Provisions a visit, but we do try some Italian wines! We pit north against south in this edition of the Wine Thunderdome.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELGBTQIA+ThunderdomeWINE & SPIRITSLive Music FridayMUSICCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
