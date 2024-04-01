Mar. 29, 2024: Vaudevillian spectrums

Transgender Day of Visibility is this Sunday, Mar. 31, and if you’re wondering how you can better support the trans folx in your life, Translate Gender (TG) may have some helpful suggestions. The collective-based nonprofit organization provides support for children who are on the quest to self-determine their own gender identities, and they’re organizing a giant resource and art fair this Sunday at 33 Hawley in Northampton. Here to tell us more about Translate Gender and the 35 organizations and artists tabling this weekend is co-Director James Shultis and the Fab 413’s own digital producer and TG facilitator, Ayu Suryawan.

It’s Live Music Friday and we get a visit from the multi-gendred stage behemoth that is Bella’s Bartok ahead of their gig at the Drake in Amherst on Saturday.

Plus, we travel to Italy! By Italy we mean to say Longmeadow when we give Provisions a visit, but we do try some Italian wines! We pit north against south in this edition of the Wine Thunderdome.