May 17, 2024: Spouses-O

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:27 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis interview Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith on their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple were plaintiffs in the legal case, Goodridge v.s. Dept. of Public Health which granted same-sex couples access to marriage licenses.
Monte and Kaliis interview Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith on their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple were plaintiffs in the legal case, Goodridge v.s. Dept. of Public Health which granted same-sex couples access to marriage licenses.
Two bottles of Mary Taylor wine compete for the wine Thunderdome at Bottle-O in Northampton.
Two bottles of Mary Taylor wine compete for the wine Thunderdome at Bottle-O in Northampton.
Erin McKeown and the band, Spouse, are in for Live Music Friday on the Fabulous 413.
Erin McKeown and the band, Spouse, are in for Live Music Friday on the Fabulous 413.
Today is the 20th wedding anniversary of Heidi and Gina Nortonsmith, one of the seven couples part of the case, Goodridge v.s. Dept. of Public Health. Their victory was a milestone in marriage equality and ended the exclusion of same-sex couples from attaining marriage licenses in Massachusetts. We take a walk through memory lane and hear about why the fight for their right to marry was important to them 20 short years ago.

And, it’s Live Music Friday and we are joined with some folx who are responsible for selling out the Iron Horse, Spouse and Erin McKeown.

Plus, it’s time for this week’s Wine Thunderdome and we find value in affordable wines at Bottle-O in Northampton. We taste through Mary Taylor’s catalog of wines to pick a winner.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music FridayThunderdomeLGBTQIA+COMMUNITY ACTION
