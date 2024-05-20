May 17, 2024: Spouses-O

Today is the 20th wedding anniversary of Heidi and Gina Nortonsmith, one of the seven couples part of the case, Goodridge v.s. Dept. of Public Health. Their victory was a milestone in marriage equality and ended the exclusion of same-sex couples from attaining marriage licenses in Massachusetts. We take a walk through memory lane and hear about why the fight for their right to marry was important to them 20 short years ago.

And, it’s Live Music Friday and we are joined with some folx who are responsible for selling out the Iron Horse, Spouse and Erin McKeown.

Plus, it’s time for this week’s Wine Thunderdome and we find value in affordable wines at Bottle-O in Northampton. We taste through Mary Taylor’s catalog of wines to pick a winner.