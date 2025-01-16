© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 15, 2025: Dream big

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published January 16, 2025 at 1:24 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 talks to Shannon Rudder and Rania Kfuri of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services., organizers of the MLK Jr. Day celebration.
The Fabulous 413 talks to Shannon Rudder and Rania Kfuri of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services., organizers of the MLK Jr. Day celebration.
Artist Vanessa Ford talks to The Fabulous 413 about Trust Transfer Project Artist Development Fellowship.
Artist Vanessa Ford talks to The Fabulous 413 about Trust Transfer Project Artist Development Fellowship.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We have a dream that is still hoping to be realized after 6 decades and as we continue to create a more equitable world.

It's one that you can help celebrate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services is once again helming a grand celebration, “Pursue Justice: Persist in Peace,” in Springfield, and we speak with organizers Shannon Rudder and Rania Kfuri about the many arms of the organization and preparations for Monday’s event.

One of the event’s featured artists, Vanessa Ford, is on a mission to uplift other artists in the community to pursue their passions. She stops by the studios to tell us more about the Trust Transfer Project Artist Development Fellowship, a cohort of 80 local artists to engage their crafts to build community and a resilient career in the arts. We even find out how you can get involved!

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is back from living our linguistic dreams in Philadelphia at the American Dialect Society’s vote for word of the year. We hear all of her highlights from the affair.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
Vanessa Ford and the Trust Transfer Project
Vanessa Ford and the Trust Transfer Project

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
