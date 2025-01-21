Jan. 17, 2025: Behold! Inaugural mocktails!

There is an interesting confluence of events happening this Monday. The federal holiday to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. falls on the closest Monday on or after his birthday, and this year it happens to fall on Jan. 20, inauguration day. Lucky us.

For the latest Power of History segment, we bring in Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene to help us draw connections in the inaugurations of King’s time, the long activist history of his wife, Coretta Scott King, and the struggle to solidify the holiday both structurally and socially.

For Live Music Friday we bring in Aaron Borucki of Behold! True Believers and Abby Hanna to our studios before you can catch them at Luthier’s Co-Op in Easthampton on Jan. 17. We hear how the long-tenured band’s sound is continuing to evolve with the time.