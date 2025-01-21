© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 17, 2025: Behold! Inaugural mocktails!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:43 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Musicians Aaron Borucki of Behold! True Believers and Abby Hanna perform on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250117_205957481.jpg
Musicians Aaron Borucki of Behold! True Believers and Abby Hanna perform on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
2 of 2  — 240115.jpg
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
NEPM

There is an interesting confluence of events happening this Monday. The federal holiday to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. falls on the closest Monday on or after his birthday, and this year it happens to fall on Jan. 20, inauguration day. Lucky us.

For the latest Power of History segment, we bring in Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene to help us draw connections in the inaugurations of King’s time, the long activist history of his wife, Coretta Scott King, and the struggle to solidify the holiday both structurally and socially.

For Live Music Friday we bring in Aaron Borucki of Behold! True Believers and Abby Hanna to our studios before you can catch them at Luthier’s Co-Op in Easthampton on Jan. 17. We hear how the long-tenured band’s sound is continuing to evolve with the time.

And, “dry January” leads us to Jim Zaccara at Hope and Olive in Greenfield, where their non-alcoholic menu has been serving up delicious concoctions for years, and we taste a trio of beverages for the latest thunderdome.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomePower of HistoryHISTORYGOVERNMENT & POLITICSCOMMUNITY ACTIONRACE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith