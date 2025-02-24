© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 21, 2025: Le bon Bobal celebrations

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 24, 2025 at 1:23 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Lonesome Brothers celebrate 40 years of making music.
1 of 1  — 250219-Lonesome-Bros-40th.jpg
The Lonesome Brothers celebrate 40 years of making music.

We’re celebrating a local band that is almost as old as we are, and that’s saying a lot because not many groups get to see 40 years. The Iron Horse is hosting the Lonesome Brothers’ birthday party where they and their friends will take the stage. We hear a couple songs and tales from the journey as they join us for Live Music Friday.

And speaking of music to make your weekend bright, it’s getting close to Mardi Gras, and Nola flavor is coming to Springfield with the Fat Tuesday Jazz Night happening on Saturday. Organizer and Blues to Green director Kristen Neville visits the studios to talk about the impact this fundraiser has on arts programs in the area and all the event’s offerings to help bon temps to rollez.

Plus, the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome looks at two grapes and a border between them. We head to Provisions in Northampton to pit France against Spain and Beaujolais-Villages against Bobal.

Live Music with the Lonesome Brothers
Fat Tuesday Jazz Night
French and Spanish wines at Provisions

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsCOMMUNITY ACTIONWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith