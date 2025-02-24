Feb. 21, 2025: Le bon Bobal celebrations

We’re celebrating a local band that is almost as old as we are, and that’s saying a lot because not many groups get to see 40 years. The Iron Horse is hosting the Lonesome Brothers ’ birthday party where they and their friends will take the stage. We hear a couple songs and tales from the journey as they join us for Live Music Friday.

And speaking of music to make your weekend bright, it’s getting close to Mardi Gras, and Nola flavor is coming to Springfield with the Fat Tuesday Jazz Night happening on Saturday. Organizer and Blues to Green director Kristen Neville visits the studios to talk about the impact this fundraiser has on arts programs in the area and all the event’s offerings to help bon temps to rollez.

Plus, the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome looks at two grapes and a border between them. We head to Provisions in Northampton to pit France against Spain and Beaujolais-Villages against Bobal.

Live Music with the Lonesome Brothers Listen • 21:28

Fat Tuesday Jazz Night Listen • 11:54