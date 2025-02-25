Feb. 24, 2025: Every day an education

Today’s show is jam packed with FACTS.

Did you know that there’s a whole day to celebrate and advocate for reparations? On today’s Power of History segment, Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene tells us about this grassroots holiday and effort to get more folx more acclimated to these proposed concepts.

And, did you know that only last week DOGE stripped away contracts with agencies that will affect many small farms in western Massachusetts and around the country? We speak with Abby Ferla about the repercussions of these cuts at Foxtrot Farm , and why size may matter with agricultural federal funding.

How about the shortage of primary care physicians in the Baystate? The NEPM newsroom’s Karen Brown has just completed her series on this nationwide issue and how both patients and doctors are feeling the strain.