The Fabulous 413

Feb. 24, 2025: Every day an education

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:27 AM EST
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today’s show is jam packed with FACTS.

Did you know that there’s a whole day to celebrate and advocate for reparations? On today’s Power of History segment, Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene tells us about this grassroots holiday and effort to get more folx more acclimated to these proposed concepts.

And, did you know that only last week DOGE stripped away contracts with agencies that will affect many small farms in western Massachusetts and around the country? We speak with Abby Ferla about the repercussions of these cuts at Foxtrot Farm, and why size may matter with agricultural federal funding.

How about the shortage of primary care physicians in the Baystate? The NEPM newsroom’s Karen Brown has just completed her series on this nationwide issue and how both patients and doctors are feeling the strain.

Maybe you want to find out about Asteroid 2024 YR4, which had a shift on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, and remember the legacy of beloved Amherst College astronomer George Greenstein, both of which we hear about from Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
