Kwanzaa Collective, First Night performers

Celebrations are everywhere as we careen into the last days of the year, when many holidays overlap.

We hear about the ways you can observe and connect with the community for one of the newest of the season’s holidays, Kwanzaa. The Kwanzaa Collective is already in the midst of their many celebrations, and we learn about the holiday’s origins, lessons, and importance in a land where holidays that center the African diasporic community are actively being targeted. We find out where the western Mass. Kwanzaa celebrations are happening with Ayanna Crawford and Dr. Amilcar Shabazz.