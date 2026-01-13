Kwanzaa Collective, First Night performers
Celebrations are everywhere as we careen into the last days of the year, when many holidays overlap.
We hear about the ways you can observe and connect with the community for one of the newest of the season’s holidays, Kwanzaa. The Kwanzaa Collective is already in the midst of their many celebrations, and we learn about the holiday’s origins, lessons, and importance in a land where holidays that center the African diasporic community are actively being targeted. We find out where the western Mass. Kwanzaa celebrations are happening with Ayanna Crawford and Dr. Amilcar Shabazz.
Plus, we introduce you to not one, not two, but THREE of the acts you can catch at the Northampton First Night celebrations. We hear the synthy post rock plurality of Teen Driver, the combined forces of the jangly 90’s rock-influenced Couchboy, and the straightforward rock of Daniel Hales of Frost Heaves and Hales to to fill our studio with music.