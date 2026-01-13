© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Kwanzaa Collective, First Night performers

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:42 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Band Teen Driver joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
1 of 1  — IMG_8416.JPG
Band Teen Driver joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Celebrations are everywhere as we careen into the last days of the year, when many holidays overlap.

We hear about the ways you can observe and connect with the community for one of the newest of the season’s holidays, Kwanzaa. The Kwanzaa Collective is already in the midst of their many celebrations, and we learn about the holiday’s origins, lessons, and importance in a land where holidays that center the African diasporic community are actively being targeted. We find out where the western Mass. Kwanzaa celebrations are happening with Ayanna Crawford and Dr. Amilcar Shabazz.

Plus, we introduce you to not one, not two, but THREE of the acts you can catch at the Northampton First Night celebrations. We hear the synthy post rock plurality of Teen Driver, the combined forces of the jangly 90’s rock-influenced Couchboy, and the straightforward rock of Daniel Hales of Frost Heaves and Hales to to fill our studio with music.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsEVENTSHISTORYCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith