Penguin Plunge, live music with Patty Larkin, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today is a bit chilly.

Especially in Westfield, where the community is coming together to support a local organization by jumping into incredibly cold water. The Amelia Park Children’s Museum Penguin Plunge happens this Saturday at Hampton Pond State Park to benefit the facility’s growth and operation, so we get a tour of the museum with Director Diane Chambers to see why folx are freezin’ for a reason.

And, 4 acclaimed songwriters will gather on stage at the Hope Center for the Arts tonight for “On a Winter’s Night.” One of those artists, Patty Larkin, joins us in-studio for a special Live Music Thursday to share some of her insightful folk over 14 albums and many collaborations throughout her career.