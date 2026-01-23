© 2026 New England Public Media

Penguin Plunge, live music with Patty Larkin, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:12 AM EST
Today is a bit chilly.

Especially in Westfield, where the community is coming together to support a local organization by jumping into incredibly cold water. The Amelia Park Children’s Museum Penguin Plunge happens this Saturday at Hampton Pond State Park to benefit the facility’s growth and operation, so we get a tour of the museum with Director Diane Chambers to see why folx are freezin’ for a reason.

And, 4 acclaimed songwriters will gather on stage at the Hope Center for the Arts tonight for “On a Winter’s Night.” One of those artists, Patty Larkin, joins us in-studio for a special Live Music Thursday to share some of her insightful folk over 14 albums and many collaborations throughout her career.

Plus, our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern covers his constant concern about Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, the ongoing Greenland debacle, the president at the Davos economic forum, and the importance of standing up and getting into good trouble.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
