Impending snow storm, DJ Unagi, Wine Thunderdome

Today is all about preparation, because we don’t know if you heard, but rumor has it that snow is a comin’.

So we bend the ear of local weather enthusiast Dave Hayes the Weather Nut to find out what this storm might entail, how much snow we’re expecting, and other meteorological phenomena that may descend upon us over the next few days. Plus, we reveal a new way to get his updates!

Live Music Friday brings the beat heads to bear as Unagi joins us in the studio. Although his roots are right here in Western Mass., the DJ, beatmaker and producer has created musical collaborations across the U.S.. We hear what the crowds are in store for at his show at JJ’s Tavern in Florence on Saturday Night.