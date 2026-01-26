© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Impending snow storm, DJ Unagi, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 26, 2026 at 10:34 AM EST
DJ Unagi joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
DJ Unagi joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Dave Hayes smiling next to laptops displaying weather radars.
Dave Hayes smiling next to laptops displaying weather radars.
Today is all about preparation, because we don’t know if you heard, but rumor has it that snow is a comin’.

So we bend the ear of local weather enthusiast Dave Hayes the Weather Nut to find out what this storm might entail, how much snow we’re expecting, and other meteorological phenomena that may descend upon us over the next few days. Plus, we reveal a new way to get his updates!

Live Music Friday brings the beat heads to bear as Unagi joins us in the studio. Although his roots are right here in Western Mass., the DJ, beatmaker and producer has created musical collaborations across the U.S.. We hear what the crowds are in store for at his show at JJ’s Tavern in Florence on Saturday Night.

And the Wine Thunderdome returns to its origins as we head to the basement of State Street Fruit Store to explore two red blends from the Americas with high elevations and nuanced terroirs.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
