The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Understanding Bad Bunny, musician Roddy Bottum, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 2, 2026 at 12:28 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 speaks with Clark University professor Juan Pablo Rivera and NEPM Executive News Editor Elizabeth Román to understand Bad Bunny.
The Fabulous 413 speaks with Clark University professor Juan Pablo Rivera and NEPM Executive News Editor Elizabeth Román to understand Bad Bunny.
The Fabulous 413 speaks with musician Roddy Bottum about his new memoir, "The Royal We."
The Fabulous 413 speaks with musician Roddy Bottum about his new memoir, "The Royal We."
Next Sunday, the Super Bowl will pit the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks against each other. Perhaps even more importantly, depending on who you are, this year's halftime show will feature global superstar Bad Bunny. We speak with Clark University professor Juan Pablo Rivera and NEPM Executive News Editor Elizabeth Román about the political, social and cultural significance of this occasion to the greater Latine community, and where you can delve even deeper into these ideas at his presentation, “Understanding Bad Bunny,” on Saturday at the Northampton Center for the Arts.

And, next week in South Hadley, folx have a chance to get an inside glimpse into the rock world of the early 90’s. “The Royal We” is an intense new memoir from musician Roddy Bottum of Faith No More and Imperial Teen, that looks at the assemblies of both bands, the scenes they came from, and the impact of of coming out as gay at the height of the AIDS crisis. We speak with the author before you can meet him in person at Odyssey Bookshop on Monday.

Plus, at Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton, owners Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown brave the cold weather and former Soviet Bloc to help us discover the native Georgian grape, Saperavi, for this week’s Wine Thunderdome.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith