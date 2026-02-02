Understanding Bad Bunny, musician Roddy Bottum, Wine Thunderdome

Next Sunday, the Super Bowl will pit the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks against each other. Perhaps even more importantly, depending on who you are, this year's halftime show will feature global superstar Bad Bunny . We speak with Clark University professor Juan Pablo Rivera and NEPM Executive News Editor Elizabeth Román about the political, social and cultural significance of this occasion to the greater Latine community, and where you can delve even deeper into these ideas at his presentation, “ Understanding Bad Bunny ,” on Saturday at the Northampton Center for the Arts.

And, next week in South Hadley, folx have a chance to get an inside glimpse into the rock world of the early 90’s. “ The Royal We ” is an intense new memoir from musician Roddy Bottum of Faith No More and Imperial Teen , that looks at the assemblies of both bands, the scenes they came from, and the impact of of coming out as gay at the height of the AIDS crisis. We speak with the author before you can meet him in person at Odyssey Bookshop on Monday.