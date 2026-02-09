© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'River Valley Radical Futures,' live music with The Zumbyes, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:29 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 visits the Taber Art Gallery to see the exhibit, "River Valley Radical Futures."
1 of 1  — Taber-River-Madeiros-web.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits the Taber Art Gallery to see the exhibit, "River Valley Radical Futures."
Courtesy / Taber Art Gallery

At Holyoke Community College, nestled into the Taber Art Gallery, is an exhibit bringing together a diverse array of organizations and local artists to imagine a western Mass. of the future. “River Valley Radical Futures” is a multimedia imagining of a post-capitalist society and what it would require and encompass. We speak with curator Alix Gerber and gallery Director Rachel Rushing about what the people involved in mutual aid see in the coming years.

We also get folx together in song. It’s become a tradition for Northampton to gather a cappella groups in song in February for the Silver Chord Bowl, this year featuring 7 groups from all over New England. For Live Music Friday, we hear from The Zumbyes, the oldest group on at Amherst College, who take the stage on Sunday.

And, cold temps call for red wines that embody warmer, nicer times. We head to the only store in Leverett for a Wine thunderdome of lighter reds with our Franklin County Wine Friend and avid birder, Level 2 sommelier Ken Washburn.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREVISUAL ARTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONLive Music SessionsMUSICWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith