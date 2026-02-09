'River Valley Radical Futures,' live music with The Zumbyes, Wine Thunderdome

At Holyoke Community College, nestled into the Taber Art Gallery , is an exhibit bringing together a diverse array of organizations and local artists to imagine a western Mass. of the future. “ River Valley Radical Futures ” is a multimedia imagining of a post-capitalist society and what it would require and encompass. We speak with curator Alix Gerber and gallery Director Rachel Rushing about what the people involved in mutual aid see in the coming years.

We also get folx together in song. It’s become a tradition for Northampton to gather a cappella groups in song in February for the Silver Chord Bowl , this year featuring 7 groups from all over New England. For Live Music Friday, we hear from The Zumbyes, the oldest group on at Amherst College, who take the stage on Sunday.

And, cold temps call for red wines that embody warmer, nicer times. We head to the only store in Leverett for a Wine thunderdome of lighter reds with our Franklin County Wine Friend and avid birder, Level 2 sommelier Ken Washburn.