Platform Festival, artist Indë, Rep. Jim McGvoern

Right here in Springfield, the Community Music School is hosting a festival on Saturday afternoon, perfect for kids and their parents who often have to choose sleep over late night concerts. The Platform Festival is bringing 8 performances, crafting activities, Girl Scout cookies and more all together at the Robyn Newhouse Hall, and we’ll speak with some of the folx involved with both the event and CMS’ Prelude Preschool of the Arts Program, including organizer Sarah Soller-Milek, about making sure the whole family can be more involved in the arts.

Genre defying artist Indë is celebrating the release of their debut album Role Model this weekend with a release show at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity in Florence. The work has been a long time coming and the concert itself is proving to be a wide sweeping affair including appearances by many of the groups that the artist is involved in. We’ll hear a bit this new music, and hear about the journey to making both these tracks and the greater concert experience happen.

And congressman for the 2nd district Jim McGovern talks about the disregard of the current administration for the economic struggles of non-billionaire Americans (which is most of us, btw), the Save America Act, the hearings for a new Homeland security chief, and more.