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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Platform Festival, artist Indë, Rep. Jim McGvoern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 22, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT
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(clockwise from Lower left) Richard Parris Scott, Camille Asia, Nigel Oglesby, Hazel Basil, Inde, and Ailey Verdelle at the NEPM Studios.
1 of 4  — Fab 413 Role Model
(clockwise from Lower left) Richard Parris Scott, Camille Asia, Nigel Oglesby, Hazel Basil, Inde, and Ailey Verdelle at the NEPM Studios.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mae Cook (left) and Allison Potanovic of Sunrise Duet
2 of 4  — Fab 413: Sunrise Duet
Mae Cook (left) and Allison Potanovic of Sunrise Duet
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
(from left) Sarah Soller-Milek, Becca Storozik, CMS parent Nia Ali, Mae Cook, and Allison Potanovic gather at the NEPM studios to discuss The Platform Festival at the Community Music School of Springfield, and also girl scout cookies.
3 of 4  — FAB 413: Platform Festival CMSS
(from left) Sarah Soller-Milek, Becca Storozik, CMS parent Nia Ali, Mae Cook, and Allison Potanovic gather at the NEPM studios to discuss The Platform Festival at the Community Music School of Springfield, and also girl scout cookies.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Congressman Jim McGovern (left) and Monte Belmonte relax at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield at the end of The March for the Food Bank 14.
4 of 4  — McGovern and Monte : FAB413
Congressman Jim McGovern (left) and Monte Belmonte relax at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield at the end of The March for the Food Bank 14.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Right here in Springfield, the Community Music School is hosting a festival on Saturday afternoon, perfect for kids and their parents who often have to choose sleep over late night concerts. The Platform Festival is bringing 8 performances, crafting activities, Girl Scout cookies and more all together at the Robyn Newhouse Hall, and we’ll speak with some of the folx involved with both the event and CMS’ Prelude Preschool of the Arts Program, including organizer Sarah Soller-Milek, about making sure the whole family can be more involved in the arts.

Genre defying artist Indë is celebrating the release of their debut album Role Model this weekend with a release show at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity in Florence. The work has been a long time coming and the concert itself is proving to be a wide sweeping affair including appearances by many of the groups that the artist is involved in. We’ll hear a bit this new music, and hear about the journey to making both these tracks and the greater concert experience happen.

And congressman for the 2nd district Jim McGovern talks about the disregard of the current administration for the economic struggles of non-billionaire Americans (which is most of us, btw), the Save America Act, the hearings for a new Homeland security chief, and more.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEDUCATIONMUSICGOVERNMENT & POLITICSLive Music SessionsMcGoverning with McGovernCOMMUNITY ACTIONLGBTQIA+
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith