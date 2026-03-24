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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Author Jesmyn Ward, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 24, 2026 at 3:41 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to author Jesmyn Ward ahead of her lecture at Smith College on "Hauntings."
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to author Jesmyn Ward ahead of her lecture at Smith College on "Hauntings."
Courtesy
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We get a chance to sit with an incredibly gifted, lauded professor and author who is making an appearance in Northampton. Jesmyn Ward is a professor at Tulane University, a MacArthur Grant recipient, winner of the Library of Congress award for fiction, the only Black person or woman to win the National Book Award twice. All these accolades are derived from just her 4 novels and 3 works of non-fiction.

Although her body of work clearly meant she was a perfect fit for her upcoming sold-out lecture at Smith College on “Hauntings,” it has also been a network of constellations illuminating experiences across the Black diaspora, and especially those in the south. We get a chance to speak with the author about the balance of writing fiction, essays, non-fiction, the love and importance of reading aloud, connections of family, spirit and perseverance, using all one's senses in one's sentences, martial arts movies and lots lots more.

Plus, Mr. Universe, founder of Kainaat Studios, board member of Amherst Cinemas, Salman Hameed, wears both of his hats as he talks about Andrew Weir's latest adaptation to hit cinemas nationwide.We explore the spectacle and science found onscreen in “Project Hail Mary.”

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMr. UniverseBOOKSRACEEVENTSHISTORYSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith