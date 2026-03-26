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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Support our Immigrant Neighbors benefit, live music with The Soul Rebels

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 26, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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National Book Award winner and UMass professor Martín Espada will read his poetry at the upcoming Support Our Immigrant Neighbors benefit in Montague on March 29.
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National Book Award winner and UMass professor Martín Espada will read his poetry at the upcoming Support Our Immigrant Neighbors benefit in Montague on March 29.
Courtesy / Martín Espada

Poetry and politics cross paths in Montague this Sunday with a benefit to support our immigrant neighbors. We hear the debut of a brand new poem, inspired by an immigrant rights activist born in Montague, by National Book Award winner and UMass Professor Martín Espada.

State Senator Jo Comerford from the Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester districts, who will also be at the event in Montague this Sunday, gives us an update from Beacon Hill and provide insight on how the Franklin County People's Fund will impact immigrants in our community.

Plus, born on the streets of New Orleans and shaped by the city’s second-line tradition, The Soul Rebels have redefined what a brass band can be. They will play De La Luz in Holyoke on March 26, but you can get a preview as they create a brass explosion live in the studio for an extra special Live Music Wednesday.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELITERATURECOMMUNITY ACTIONIMMIGRATIONMUSICEVENTSLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith