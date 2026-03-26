Support our Immigrant Neighbors benefit, live music with The Soul Rebels

Poetry and politics cross paths in Montague this Sunday with a benefit to support our immigrant neighbors. We hear the debut of a brand new poem, inspired by an immigrant rights activist born in Montague, by National Book Award winner and UMass Professor Martín Espada .

State Senator Jo Comerford from the Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester districts, who will also be at the event in Montague this Sunday, gives us an update from Beacon Hill and provide insight on how the Franklin County People's Fund will impact immigrants in our community.