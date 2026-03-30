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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Big Love Little Performances, Transhealth, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 30, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
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The 4th annual Big Love Little Performances event will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County on April 2 at The Iron Horse.
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The 4th annual Big Love Little Performances event will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County on April 2 at The Iron Horse.
Courtesy
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today’s show is one big love fest.

Big Love Little Performances is the area’s only karaoke and lip sync fundraiser, and it's happening April 2 at The Iron Horse in Northampton to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. We talk with two long-time ‘bigs,’ Bob Lowry and Jack Petrides, about the impact of mentorship on both the littles and on the bigs. We also talk with the creators of the event,Tara Brewster of Greenfield Savings Bank and Ann Walsh of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County.

We show some big love to valley-based Transhealth, the only independent, non-profit healthcare organization in the nation devoted solely to serving trans and gender-diverse communities. We meet CEO Jo Erwin and hear what they are up to in anticipation of the Trans Day of Visibility tomorrow and the challenges they face from the federal government as they try to provide gender-affirming care here in western Massachusetts.

And, astronomy lover Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College and Kainaat Studios, tells us what might interfere with the love of star gazing as a corporation plans to launch thousands of mirrors into space that will impact our dark skies at night.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONLGBTQIA+GOVERNMENT & POLITICSSCIENCEMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith